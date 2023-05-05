Runners in the 2013 fun run take a warm-down lap following the 5k. (Photo provided by Sitkans Against Family Violence.)

After a full season of practice, participants in Sitka’s Girls on the Run program will close out the season with a 5k fun run next weekend. Fourth-graders Ila Kaminsky and Addison Graham, coordinator Katie Niedermeyer, and coach Anastasia Stefanowicz joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the upcoming animal party-themed fun run. Listen to the full interview here:



This year’s fun run will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13. The event will begin and end at Rasmuson Center on the Sitka Fine Arts campus, which is a change from previous years. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. For more information or to volunteer, email schools@safv.org.

Girls on the Run is coordinated by members of the Pathways Coalition, Keet Gooshi Heen, Sitka Conservation Society, Sitka Counseling, Sitka Tribe of Alaska, Sitkans Against Family Violence, and Youth Advocates of Sitka.