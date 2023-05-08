The Ocean Wave Quilters annual quilt show opens this Friday, May 12, at Fraser Hall on the historic Sheldon Jackson Campus. The theme for the show is “Ruby” which is incredibly appropriate, as it’s also the 40th anniversary of the event. Sarah Jordan and Megan Pasternak joined KCAW’s Darryl Rehkopf to discuss the event. Listen here:
