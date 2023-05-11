Sitka High actors Sam McLaughlin (Abby Binder) and Maia Capp (Marilyn Dunne) join director Christian Litten in discussing this weekend’s performance of “Ripcord,” a dark comedy by David Lindsay-Abaire. Performances 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13. (There will be no Sunday matinee.) Tickets $10 at the door of the Sitka Performing Arts Center. “Ripcord” centers on a rivalry between two residents of a senior living center, whose competition escalates to ludicrous levels.