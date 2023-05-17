(Julie Hughes Triathlon Photo)

The Julie Hughes Triathlon is this Saturday, May 20, in Sitka. Created in partnership by Bill and Carol Hughes and Siouxha Tokman in 1985, the race is a tribute to Julie Hughes, who lost her battle with cancer at the age of 15 in 1985. During Julie’s treatment and through a period of remission she talked with her swim coach, Siouxha, and said one day she wanted to do a triathlon.



Race organizers Kevin Knox and Dean Orbison joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the event which consists of a 5 mile run, 14 mile bike ride, and 1,000 yard swim. Listen here:

Proceeds from the triathlon are donated to the Sitka Cancer Survivors Network. Learn more about the race here