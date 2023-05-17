The Julie Hughes Triathlon is this Saturday, May 20, in Sitka. Created in partnership by Bill and Carol Hughes and Siouxha Tokman in 1985, the race is a tribute to Julie Hughes, who lost her battle with cancer at the age of 15 in 1985. During Julie’s treatment and through a period of remission she talked with her swim coach, Siouxha, and said one day she wanted to do a triathlon.
Race organizers Kevin Knox and Dean Orbison joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the event which consists of a 5 mile run, 14 mile bike ride, and 1,000 yard swim. Listen here:
Proceeds from the triathlon are donated to the Sitka Cancer Survivors Network. Learn more about the race here