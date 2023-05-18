Bears are active in Sitka most of the year, from the time the herring spawn in March, through November (and often later). An electric fence is a proven deterrent in most cases. (ADF&G/Bethune)

Isabel Grant with Defenders of Wildlife, discusses her organization’s incentive program for electric fences. The “Coexistence Program,”Defenders will reimburse 50-percent of the cost of an approved electric fence (up to $500) for Alaskans in Southeast and the Kenai Peninsula who want to secure their garbage, chicken coops, beehives, smokehouses or other qualifying bear attractants. Learn more at the Defenders of Wildlife website.