Isabel Grant with Defenders of Wildlife, discusses her organization’s incentive program for electric fences. The “Coexistence Program,”Defenders will reimburse 50-percent of the cost of an approved electric fence (up to $500) for Alaskans in Southeast and the Kenai Peninsula who want to secure their garbage, chicken coops, beehives, smokehouses or other qualifying bear attractants. Learn more at the Defenders of Wildlife website.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023
Allen Marine Drawing – ends 4/6/23