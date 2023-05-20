Southeast Alaska Sustainability Strategy Forestry Management workshops and listening sessions are coming to Sitka May 19 & 20. Ashley Bolwerk and Cody Mosley are with the US Forest Service, Sitka Ranger District. They joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer for the morning interview to discuss the event. Listen here:
