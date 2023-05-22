Last year, Pride Month in Sitka was celebrated with the community’s first ever Pride parade. This year, that tradition will continue, accompanied by a brunch cruise, drag shows, and storytelling and youth-focused events happening throughout the month. Sitka Pride Month volunteer and coordinator Michael Mausbach joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss plans for the month ahead. Listen here:
