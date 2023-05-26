The Sitka High School track team dominated at regionals last weekend, and both the baseball and softball teams are fighting for a shot at state in regional tournaments this weekend. Sitka Sentinel sports editor Garland Kennedy joined KCAW’s Katherine Rose (pinch hitting for News Director Robert Woolsey) to talk all things summer sports. Listen here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023
Allen Marine Drawing – ends 4/6/23