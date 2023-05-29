The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four missing people who were last seen boating near Sitka on Sunday afternoon (5-28-23).



According to a Coast Guard press release, on Sunday evening Kingfisher Charters reported an overdue charter vessel with five people on board.



The boat had last been seen underway near Cape Edgecumbe in Sitka Sound. It was found shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, partially submerged near Low Island, about one mile east of Shoals Point, on the southern tip of Kruzof Island.



The Coast Guard recovered one deceased person from the wreckage. As of press time on Monday afternoon, the search for the four missing individuals was ongoing, with several coast guard crews, the Sitka Fire Department and good samaritan vessels aiding in the rescue efforts. Names of the deceased person and the four missing were not released.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.