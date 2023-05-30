Sitka Trail Works Executive Director Ben Hughey and a volunteer work on Sitka’s Cross Trail. (Photo provided by Ben Hughey.)

A free Trail Master Summit workshop will be offered in Sitka, teaching the science and techniques of sustainable trails. The US Forest Service’s Amanda Cochran and SAIL’s Cara Crain joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the event. Listen to the full interview here:

The workshop is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4. The classroom session is at Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School multi-purpose room, and field work is on the Sitka Cross Trail. Registration is here. Email ben@sitkatrailworks.org for more information.