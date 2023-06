(Photo courtesy of Sitka Music Festival)

Each week in June, musicians from the Sitka Music Festival will join us to discuss upcoming concerts. On Wednesday (5-31-23) the festival’s artistic director and Grammy award winning cellist Zuill Bailey joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss performances set for this weekend, featuring the works of Mahler, Piazzolla, Schumann, and a Rachmaninoff retrospective. Listen to their conversation here:

Find the full schedule of Sitka Music Festival events here. Tickets available here.