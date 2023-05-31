Three Sitkans were indicted in May for charges ranging from misconduct involving a weapon to sexual assault.



On the night of November 26, then 50-year-old Donovan Kintz pulled his fishing boat into a bay at Middle Island. According to a sworn police affidavit, the owner of the cabin saw that Kintz was pulling in, and believing he was planning to tie up for the night, walked down his dock to inform Kintz that it was private property. Kintz allegedly responded by shooting a gun at the man four times. The man ducked behind one of the dock pillars and called for help.

Sitka Police and Alaska State Troopers responded to a 911 call, and found Kintz anchored in the bay. Police obtained a search warrant, and seized Kintz’s rifle and shell casings. According to court records, Kintz admitted to shooting his rifle, “Because it was new and [he] wanted to shoot it.”

A Sitka Grand Jury on May 25 indicted Kintz on misconduct involving weapons in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Two other felony charges against Kintz were dropped.



The same jury also indicted 36-year-old Michael Charles Miyasato on one count each of assault in the first degree and burglary in the first degree, both Class A felonies.

On May 21, Miyasato allegedly forced his way into a neighbor’s apartment and physically assaulted him, punching him repeatedly in the head. According to court documents, when police arrived, they found Miyasato fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

The neighbor was transported to the hospital, where doctors found he had suffered a brain bleed from the assault. During the investigation, Miyasato admitted to drinking half a fifth of vodka before the assault took place. A trial in Miyasato’s case has not yet been scheduled. He remains in custody at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau, pending $25,000 bail.

Earlier in the month, on May 11, a Sitka Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old Emilio Partido on two felony counts of sexual assault in the first degree. Partido’s trial is set to happen in July. He also remains in custody at Lemon Creek pending $50,000 bail.