Two people remain missing after a charter vessel capsized near Sitka over Memorial Day weekend. The 30-foot aluminum boat was returned to Sitka by a salvage crew Monday (6-5-23).



The search began on the evening of May 28, after Kingfisher Charters notified the Coast Guard that one of their boats was overdue.



The body of 57-year old Maury Agcaoili, was recovered from the scene on May 28, near the vessel that was partially capsized offshore of Low Island. His wife, 53-year old Danielle Agcaoili and her sister, 56-year old Brandi Tyau were recovered from the boat on May 31. The fourth passenger, 61-year-old Robert Solis, and the boat’s captain, 32-year-old Morgan Robidou still haven’t been found.

Conditions on the water made accessing and recovering the partially submerged boat challenging. Salvage crews refloated and returned the vessel back to Sitka on Monday (6-5-23).

A press release from the Alaska State Troopers says search efforts moving forward will occur only if new clues or information are reported to law enforcement. Renewed search efforts would be evaluated at that time.

The Coast Guard continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.