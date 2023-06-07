In its third year, the Skipper Science Partnership app allows fisherman to contribute info their observations on the water to a database that aids in the monitoring of changing ocean conditions throughout Alaska. Heather Bauscher joined KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to discuss the growing program and opportunities for fishermen to get involved. Listen here:

Bauscher is hosting a lunch-and-learn about Skipper Science on Friday, June 9 from 12:00-1:30 at Harrigan Centennial hall as part of the NPFMC meeting. Find the full meeting agenda here.