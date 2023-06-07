A 50-year old woman has been medevaced, after a Sitka driver hit her on Sawmill Creek Road.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday (6-5-23), the Sitka Police Department received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle had driven off the roadway, striking a woman walking on the bike path near the post office.

Emergency medical responders took the 50-year old female victim to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center. She was then medevaced for further medical care. The driver of the GMC truck which struck her, a 45-year-old female, was also transported to the hospital for assessment.



Sitka Police spokesperson Serena Wild says an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Names will not be released in the case until charges are filed.