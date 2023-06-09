Rescue divers have recovered a fourth body from the scene of a charter fishing accident that happened over Memorial Day Weekend.

Thursday morning (6-8-23), Alaska State Troopers reported that salvage crews working to recover the outboard motors from the wrecked vessel spotted the body near Low Island. At 11 a.m. divers recovered the boat’s captain, 32-year-old Morgan Robidou.



Robidou is the fourth deceased person recovered from the scene of the accident since the search began on May 28, after Kingfisher Charters notified the Coast Guard that one of their boats was overdue. The body of 57-year old Maury Agcaoili was recovered from the scene on May 28, near the vessel. His wife, 53-year old Danielle Agcaoili and her sister, 56-year old Brandi Tyau were recovered from the boat three days later. The last passenger, 61-year-old Robert Solis, still hasn’t been found.



Robidou’s body will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. His next of kin have been notified. The Coast Guard continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.