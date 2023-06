Alfredo Oyágüez (piano) and Zuill Bailey (cello) perform Shostakovich’s first cello concerto at the June 11, 2023 concert. (Photo by SMF.)

The 52nd Sitka Music Festival is in full swing, with a combination of concerts, lectures, and other events throughout the week. In addition to concerts highlighting the works of Mendelssohn and Shostakovich this week, a crab feed is scheduled for this Sunday (6-18-23). Artistic Director Zuill Bailey and violist Martin Sher joined KCAW’s Andrew Hames to discuss this week’s slate of events. Listen to the full interview here:

Tickets are available at sitkamusicfestival.org or at Old Harbor Books.