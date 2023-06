Musicians rehearse a Mendelssohn string quintet at Stevenson Hall this week. (Photo by SMF.)

The Sitka Music Festival Foundation is working to raise a $100,000 match to build the Festival’s endowment this summer. Foundation board members Charlie Morgan and Rich McClear joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to discuss the foundation’s role in supporting the annual festival. Listen to the full interview here:

Contributions to the foundation through August 31 will be matched, up to $50,000. Learn more at www.sitkamusicfoundation.org.