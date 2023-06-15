Debe Brincefield, with the Alaska Native Sisterhood, shares details about Camp No. 4’s Annual Summer Bazaar, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, June 30. Only one cruise ship will be in port this day, so locals are invited to “come out of hiding” and browse the vendor tables at ANB Founders Hall . New vendors will be given a special rate this year as an incentive to participate. Farmers market items, art, furs, garden plants, and candy have been sold in previous bazaars. Call Brincefield at 907-738-4323 for more information.
