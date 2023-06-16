Over 200 people marched in last year’s Pride parade in Sitka (KCAW/Kimmell)

For the first time ever, the assembly has officially declared June “Pride Month” in Sitka, affirming “the rights of all members of the LGBTQIA+ community to live their authentic lives.”



Pride Month began to commemorate the June 1969 Stonewall Uprising, a series of protests in lower-Manhattan after police raided the Stonewall Inn. The first Pride marches were held a year later in cities across the country. It is largely considered an historic turning point in the fight for LGBTQ rights in the United States.

The resolution affirming June as Pride Month locally comes little over a week after the advocacy group Human Rights Campaign declared a national “state of emergency,” following a sharp rise in both threats of violence and anti-LGBTQ bills signed into law this year. Assembly member Crystal Duncan mentioned that development to stress the urgency of passing the resolution supporting the community.



“So this is not a great time to feel a lack of protection, especially from government bodies, which was really concerning to me,” Duncan said. “I wanted this to serve as a statement to members of the LGBTQIA+ community here in Sitka, that we are not here to oppress you.”



“Our job as a body that represents the city of Sitka is to build relationships with this community,” she added. “If you’ve been harmed by government structures, in policy, or through actions, through even statements that are made, it’s difficult for you to feel welcomed within that government that’s supposed to serve all of us equally.”



“If anybody says this isn’t relevant right now, just look at the news. Look at the way people from this community are being attacked across the country, in our own state, and the misinformation,” said assembly member Thor Christianson, who co-sponsored the resolution. “I would like to think that this [resolution] would be an unnecessary thing, to state our support, but it’s not.”

The resolution passed unanimously.

Listen to the KCAW Morning Interview with Pride organizers to learn more about events planned for the month of June, or learn more by visiting the Sitka Pride facebook page.