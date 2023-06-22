One person was home when the fire started Tuesday afternoon, but escaped unharmed. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. (SVFD photo)

A Sitka home was mostly destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon (6-20-23).

The call came in shortly before 5 p.m. that flames were visible coming from the roof of a two-storey home at 414 Marine St.

A Sitka Fire Department official told KCAW that 24 firefighters on two engines, and EMS personnel responded to the blaze, and were able to knock it down in about ten minutes.

One person was in the home at the time of the fire, but escaped unharmed.

Between firefighting, dousing hotspots, and cleanup, firefighters worked on the incident until after 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The roof of the building is gone, leaving the structure uninhabitable.