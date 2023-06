Members of Sitka’s HOPE Coalition participate in a neighborhood cigarette butt clean-up, 2023. (Photo provided by Sitka Counseling.)

Sitka Counseling’s HOPE (Help Our People and Environment) Coalition is inviting Sitka youths to join upcoming “listening sessions” to share their perspectives on substance misuse in Sitka. Sitka Counseling’s Anastasia Stefanowicz and Elise Kitka joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk about regular meetings and events starting in July. Listen to the full interview here:

To learn more about upcoming events, email prevention@scpsak.org.