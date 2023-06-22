Sitka Fine Arts Camp director Roger Schmidt explains the thinking behind the theme for this year’s Jazz on the Waterfront: “The Music of Spies and other Dangerous Agents.” The band will feature 18 players and 4 vocalists, performing music from the James Bond films and other cinematic and television icons. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Odess Theater. Tickets available online.
