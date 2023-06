Residents, board members, and community members stand in front of a newly-unveiled sign at the naming ceremony for the S’us’ Héeni Sháak community in May 2023. (Photo provided by Sitka Community Land Trust.)

The Sitka Community Land Trust is holding an open house for Sitkans interested in learning more about the S’us’ Héeni Sháak Community. Board members Randy Hughey and Will Peterson joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the event and overall Land Trust progress, including plans for a small community apartment building. Listen to the full interview here:

To learn more, go to sitkaclt.org.