The Sitka Moose Lodge is celebrating its 110th anniversary this Thursday (6-29-23). Keith Nyitray joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the fundraising activities of the Moose Lodge and the events planned for the anniversary. Listen to the full interview here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023
Allen Marine Drawing – ends 4/6/23