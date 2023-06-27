Sitka farm stand volunteers hold locally grown zucchinis at a September 2022 Sitka Farmers Market. (Photo provided by Sitka Local Foods Network.)

The first Sitka Farmers Market of the summer is this Saturday, July 1 at the Alaska Native Brotherhood Hall. Market Manager Anastasia Stefanowicz and board president Charles Bingham joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk about this summer’s schedule. Listen to the full interview here:

Markets will be held alternating Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm through September 23. To volunteer, contact Anastasia at 505-316-0099 or email sitkafarmersmarket@gmail.com. To register as a vendor, go to sitkalocalfoodsnetwork.org.