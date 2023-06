The annual Brave Heart Bowls fundraiser will be held this Saturday (7-1-23). Sitkans can donate to receive a local, handmade ceramic bowl and a cup of soup to go from a local restaurant. Board members Michele Friedman and Liz Zacher joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to share the details. Listen to the full interview here:

The fundraiser will be held at Centennial Hall from 11:30 to 2:00 on Saturday. Soups are provided by Ludvig’s Bistro, The Nugget, Pizza Express, and Beak.