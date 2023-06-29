Sitka Maritime Heritage Society board member Bruce Gazaway, and new executive director Keith Nyitray, share details about the society’s annual Fourth of July WWII & Wildlife cruise (departs Crescent Harbor 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, $65 adults, $40 children 12 and under). Rebecca Poulson will present on the WWII buildup in Sitka Sound. Proceeds will benefit the restoration of the WWII-era Japonski Island Boathouse.