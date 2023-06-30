Jeff Budd and Dan Jones are calling on other old car owners to join them at Whale Park Tuesday morning (7-4-23) for a drive through town in celebration of the Fourth of July. The drive begins at 10:30 a.m. sharp.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023
Allen Marine Drawing – ends 4/6/23