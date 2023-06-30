Jeff Budd and his 1973 Checker will lead the Old Car/Unique Car Rally on July 4 in Sitka. (Tripadvisor/thetravelorganizer)

Jeff Budd and Dan Jones are calling on other old car owners to join them at Whale Park Tuesday morning (7-4-23) for a drive through town in celebration of the Fourth of July. The drive begins at 10:30 a.m. sharp.