Two people were transported to the hospital early Thursday morning (6-29-23), after their car rolled in the parking lot near the Old Sitka boat launch.

Sitka dispatch received an automated 9-1-1 call shortly after 12 a.m. from one of the passenger’s cell phones. Fire chief Craig Warren says first responders on scene found a Mercedes 220 sedan resting on its roof in the overflow parking lot of the boat launch. Two males were removed from the vehicle and sent by ambulance to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle is a total loss. A spokesperson for the Sitka Police Department says the incident is under investigation, and that alcohol is suspected to have played a role.