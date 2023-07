This summer, Sitkans are invited to unleash their creativity with a movie trailer challenge. Shannon Haugland Rob Poulson joined KCAW’s Andrew Hames to discuss the upcoming event, sponsored by the Sitka Film Society in partnership with the Coliseum Theater. Listen to their conversation here:

Selected entries submitted by July 8 will air before the summer throwback showing of Star Trek II: the Wrath of Khan on July 12.