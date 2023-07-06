The Sitka Sound Science Center is holding a ribbon-cutting on the restored Mill Building and hatchery on July 7. Executive Director Lisa Busch and board member Michael Mausbach joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer for the morning interview to share details. Listen here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023
Allen Marine Drawing – ends 4/6/23