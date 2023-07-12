Suzi and Rich McClear take the helm at Raven Radio at the end of August. They joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy for the morning interview to discuss plans for the transition.

The Board of Directors of KCAW Raven Radio is delighted to announce that Rich and Suzi McClear are taking the reins as co-General Managers of the station. They will be actively assuming their position at the end of August.

Rich and Suzi are long-time supporters of KCAW. In fact, Rich was its first general manager. The couple is devoted to radio, and have been all over the world helping build independent and community radio stations (Sudan, Albania, Slovakia, Montenegro, Kosovo, and Serbia for a start). Rich facilitated national meetings of Native American broadcasters that led to the Indigenous Broadcast Center and National Native News. Additionally, they both have been involved in other types of journalism through the years, in ways too numerous to mention.



Their first love is KCAW. They know its importance for the Sitka area and translator communities. These devoted and experienced co-General Managers want to revitalize the station, using their enthusiasm for community and staff involvement to make it a welcoming, transparent, and productive place for everyone.



Welcome, Suzi and Rich!