The Lack Family Band is in Sitka this weekend, on their way to Haines to headline the Southeast Alaska State Fair for the 11th consecutive year. While they’re here, they’ll have a full weekend of events including a classic rock cover night at the Mean Queen Dungeon on Friday (7-14-23) a concert in Centennial Hall on Saturday evening, and a final event on Sunday evening at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi Community House. Listen to their conversation with KCAW’s Brooke Schafer here: