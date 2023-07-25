Ben Blakey (r.) with Northline Seafoods, inspects donated Bristol Bay subsistence sockeye bound for villages upriver in the Y-K Delta which have been affected by the crash in chinook and chum stocks. (ALFA photo)

Linda Behnken and Natalie Sattler with the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association discuss how the organization’s partnership network has allowed over half-a-million seafood meals to be distributed from the Columbia River to Western Alaska. This year, a subsistence donation program organized in Dillingham has sent 5,000 pounds of sockeye upriver to families of the Yukon and Chignik area.