Linda Behnken and Natalie Sattler with the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association discuss how the organization’s partnership network has allowed over half-a-million seafood meals to be distributed from the Columbia River to Western Alaska. This year, a subsistence donation program organized in Dillingham has sent 5,000 pounds of sockeye upriver to families of the Yukon and Chignik area.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023
Allen Marine Drawing – ends 4/6/23