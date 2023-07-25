The final plan for Sitka’s long-awaited marine haulout will come before the Sitka Assembly tonight (7-25-23) for approval.

For the last year and a half, following the closure of the haulout at Halibut Point Marine, Sitka’s fishing fleet must travel out of town to haul out their boats or wait for a spot on the city grid.

The plan adopted by the board of the Gary Paxton Industrial Park – called “Concept 4” – will include a 150-ton travelift, haulout pier, and temporary washdown pad. Voters approved $8.2 million dollars to fund a haulout last October. But the first phase of the project is now set to cost around $14 million, leaving the park short around $6 million.

View the updated haulout plan here

The assembly will also consider whether to put two propositions on the ballot in this fall’s municipal election, both dealing with schools. The first would ask voters whether to permanently establish a 1-percent seasonal sales tax to fund repairs and replacement of school buildings. The second would allow city employees to serve on the Sitka School Board.



The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.