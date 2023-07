Austin Cranford (pictured here) is the first to file for a seat on the Sitka Assembly. KCAW is reaching out to all candidates as they file and will be publishing candidate questionnaires and hosting forums in the weeks leading up to the election. Our online election hub will go live in early September.

Austin Wayne Cranford is the first candidate to file for one of three open seats on the Sitka Assembly this fall. Cranford has lived in Sitka for the last decade. He’s a veteran and currently works for the University of Alaska Southeast in information technology. He spoke with KCAW spoke with Cranford about his decision to run for public office. Listen here:

Transcript forthcoming