Sitka Fine Arts Camp will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend with a variety of events, including performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’. Director Zeke Blackwell and performers Kayson and Dora joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the rehearsal process and what audiences can expect from this weekend. The show will feature a full live pit orchestra and performers from Sitka Fine Arts Camp’s musical theatre intensive. The show also features an updated version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, building on the classic with a modern update.

Tickets are available at fineartscamp.org or at the door. Performances will be held Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.