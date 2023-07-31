Kh’asheechtlaa (Louise Brady) was one of eight recipients of an Indigenous Leadership Award from Portland-based nonprofit Ecotrust. The award will be presented at a ceremony this fall. (Photo provided)

Each year, the Portland-based nonprofit Ecotrust honors Indigenous leaders from around the Pacific Northwest. This year, Kh’asheechtlaa (Louise Brady), was among the eight honorees. Earlier this month, KCAW spoke with Brady, who was recognized for her work with the Herring Protectors, a local advocacy group that’s grown exponentially over the last seven years, reaching new corners of the state and country with its mission to protect Pacific herring, support harvesters and promote traditional ecological knowledge. Listen here:





