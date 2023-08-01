The window to file for a spot on the municipal election ballot this October is closing soon. The filing period ends on Friday afternoon, and so far only two people have filed to run for three open seats on the Sitka Assembly.

On Monday morning (7-31-23), assembly member Tim Pike filed to run for re-election. Pike was appointed to fill a vacancy on the assembly following the resignation of Dave Miller last fall. KCAW spoke with Pike about his decision to pursue a full three-year term.

The filing period closes at 5 p.m. on Friday August 4. KCAW is reaching out to all candidates as they file for interviews. In the coming weeks, we’ll be publishing those interviews on our website along with candidate questionnaires and several forums, which we’ll host in mid-September. Sitka’s municipal election is Tuesday, October 3.