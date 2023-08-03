On Wednesday afternoon (8-2-23), assembly member JJ Carlson filed her paperwork to run as a candidate in this year’s municipal election. Carlson was appointed to the assembly last fall to fill the vacancy left by Rebecca Himschoot, who was elected to the state legislature. Carlson spoke with KCAW about her goals if elected for a full term. Listen here:

The filing period to run for public office in Sitka ends Friday, August 4 at 5 p.m. As of press time, (4:30 p.m. on 8-3-2023) only three people have filed to run for three open assembly seats- Carlson, Tim Pike and Austin Cranford. No one has yet filed to run for three openings on the Sitka School Board.