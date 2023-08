(Change Your Latitude photo)

The 2023 Change Your Latitude – 57⁰ North Open Water Challenge will be held Sunday August 13th, with pre-race events held through out the week before starting today (8-9-23). Race director Kevin Knox and longtime swimmers Dean Orbison and Chris Calvin joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer in the studio to discuss the race. Listen here:

Register for the race or learn more about Change Your Latitude here