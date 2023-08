Pictured from left: Amira Seel, Nadine Fikrah, Brooke Schafer, and Elbek Mashrapov (Photo provided)

AFS exchange students for the 2023-2024 school year have arrived in Sitka. Amira Seel, Nadine Fikrah, and Elbek Mashrapov joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the program. Listen here:



Sitkans are invited to a community welcome potluck picnic to meet incoming high school exchange students 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, at Pioneer Park.