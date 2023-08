Sitka Jazz Week musicians will lead workshops and hold concerts during the week-long event. (Photo provided by Sitka Jazz Week.)



Sitka is scheduled to get an infusion of rhythm later this month. Starting August 20, local and visiting musicians will be hosting a series of jazz concerts, musician interviews, and workshops for students of all ages as part of the new Sitka Jazz Week. Organizer Christian Fabian spoke with KCAW’s Brooke Schafer about the event line-up. Listen to the full interview here:

For tickets or to sign up for classes, email sitkajazzweek@gmail.com or call 907-623-7239.