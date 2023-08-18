(Photo courtesy of Taylor White)

UC Santa Cruz researcher Taylor White is wrapping up her dissertation on abalone — she plans to pair local and Indigenous knowledge with data collected on otter and abalone populations to better understand trends for current and future abalone resource management. She joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the project and how community members can get involved. Listen here:

You can learn more about the project at akabalone.com or by contacting White at 907-738-1798 or via email at twhite1@ucsc.edu