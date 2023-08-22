Some of the decorative buoys available for purchase through the 2023 Brave Heart Buoy and Art Fundraiser. (Photo provided by Brave Heart Volunteers.)

The Brave Heart Buoy and Art Fundraiser starts today. Executive Director Angie DelMoral and Board Vice President Michele Friedman spoke with KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the upcoming fundraiser, where supporters can participate in an online auction to bid for buoys gathered from beaches around Sitka and turned into works of art. Listen to the full interview here:

The online auction runs from August 22-29. Supporters are invited to a special viewing of the art with light refreshments on Friday, August 25 from 5:30 – 7 pm at Island Artists Gallery.