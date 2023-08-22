Two bicyclists were injured in a collision with a truck in front of Sitka Bottling Monday. (Google Maps/2016)

Two bicyclists sustained injuries after a car accident Monday (8-21-23) afternoon outside of Sitka Bottling on Halibut Point Road.

Sitka Police Department spokesperson Serena Wild said that police received a report at 4:35pm Monday after a truck collided with a group of bicyclists on Halibut Point Road.

According to Wild, three people on pedal bicycles were traveling on Halibut Point Road near Sitka Bottling when a man on an electric bicycle attempted to pass the group. The man allegedly veered out into traffic and collided with a small pickup truck.

Wild said that multiple witnesses confirmed that the truck did not have sufficient time to stop before colliding with the bicyclist.

The man on the electric bicycle sustained serious injuries, including to the head, and was taken to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center and later medevaced. One of the three pedal bicyclists also sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center for treatment. The other two bicyclists and the driver of the truck were unharmed. Wild said that the driver of the truck was cooperative. Officers do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident.