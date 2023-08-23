The Sheldon Jackson Museum is pleased to announce the second artist-in-residence of 2023, David John Angaiak, a contemporary Alaskan Native visual artist who creates functional Yup’ik Story Masks and Dance Fans.



He joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss his work, along with SJ Muesum Curator Jackie Fernandez Hamberg and board member Ari FitzGibbon. Listen to their discussion here:

For more information on when Angaiak is working at the museum or details about the Alaska Native Artist Residency Program, call (907) 747-8981. View a list of his upcoming programs here.