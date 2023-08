SAIL is not just for seniors. There’s a Youth Employment in the Parks summer crew, a Challenge Course Team, and a Kayaking Camp. (SAIL photo)

Joel Hanson, program director for Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL), and Cara Crain, employment specialist, discuss plans for the organization’s annual picnic, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, August 25, at Swan Lake Park. There will be music, kayaks, accessible bikes and trikes, and burgers, hot dogs, and sides (attendees are welcome to bring side dishes as well). Anyone over 60, or who identifies as having a disability, is welcome to come out, along with their friends and families. Learn more about SAIL programs.