The UAS welding program received a grant to buy new welders for the fall 2023 term. (UAS/2023).

The University of Alaska Southeast welding program is growing. Assistant Professor of Welding Luke Gibes joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss new equipment, welding competitions, and how students can sign up for fall 2023 courses. Listen to the full interview here:

Classes start September 12, 2023 and run until mid-December. Interested students can email lagibes@alaska.edu for more information.